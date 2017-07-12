The Commission is an independent statutory body established under Section 7 of the Commerce Commission Act 2010 (CCA 2010) to ensure the integrated framework for the regulation of monopoly market structures; encourage competition, prevent restrictive trade practices, ensure consumer protection, and undertake pricing of public utilities and other price controlled items.

The objectives of the Fiji Commerce Commission is clearly outlined in Section 2 of the Commerce Commission Act 2010, which are as follows:

To promote the interests of the Consumers;

To promote the effective and efficient development of industry, trade and commerce;

The need to secure effective competition in the industry, trade and commerce; and

To ensure equitable returns for businesses with fair and reasonable prices charged to consumers.

The Commission has the following objectives in relation to regulated industries and access regimes-

To promote effective competition in the interests of consumers;

To facilitate an approximate balance between efficiency and environmental and social considerations;

To ensure non-discriminatory access to monopoly and near monopoly infrastructure or services

The Functions of the Commission under the CCA 2010 is illustrated below:

The core function of the Commission is divided in these three (3) categories:

Consumer Protection; Competition regulation; and Price regulations.

Consumer Protection

Commerce Commission Act 2010 exists to protect consumers from exploitation and other prohibited conduct.

Consumers have basic legal rights and can complain/sue if a product is:

Giving a misleading description; or

Of an unsatisfactory quality; or

Not fit for its intended purpose.

Some of the common provisions of the Commerce Commission Act 2010, under which consumer issues are actioned by the Commission, are as follows:

Misleading and deceptive conduct;

Unconscionable conduct;

False or misleading representations;

False or misleading advertisement;

False or misleading representation and other misleading or offensive conduct in relation to land;

Certain Misleading Conduct in Relation to Goods;

Certain misleading conduct in relation to services;

Offering Gifts and Prizes;

Bait advertising;

Refusal to sell goods and services unless other goods and services are also purchased;

Adulteration;

Hoarding;

Limited Offers and Failing to Supply as Demanded;

Statement of Price or Condition and Pull Date;

Accepting payment without being able to supply as ordered; and

Harassment and Coercion.

Competition regulation

Competition regulation is a mechanism which tends to ensure that markets or business or entities compete with one another to create access for consumers to cheaper and better quality of products and services.

One of the core function of the Fiji Commerce Commission under the Commerce Commission Act 2010 is to promote competition in the Fijian market through competition regulation. The Competition Regulation further ensures that the markets are free from restrictive trade practices and anti-competitive conducts. Few of such restrictive trade practices are illustrated below –

The above implies –

Restricting supply of goods or services to others – When a supplier and a retailer makes a contract where certain goods are restricted from being supplied to another retailer;

When a bigger player in a market uses its power to drive out other smaller players or make them suffer, for example, by lowering prices well below cost for a period of time;

when a supplier and a customer makes an exclusive contract to shut off other customers;

an agreement between a manufacturer and a wholesaler or retailer not to sell a product below a specified price;

– an agreement between a manufacturer and a wholesaler or retailer not to sell a product below a specified price; Collective tendering – when a group of suppliers collude to bid for a tender in such a way that one of their members get the deal.

3. Price regulation

Price Regulation such as Price control, is an important regulation tool for several reasons, namely, it prevents industries that are in a monopoly position from charging exorbitant prices, and it tend to protect the interest of the consumers. The products and services that are subject to the price control are:

Basic Food Items

Petroleum Products

LPG Prices

Hardware Prices

Shipping Freight Rates

Biscuits

Pharmaceutical products

Wheat products

Bread

Butter

Agricultural Products

Residential & ground Rents

Aeronautical Fees

Cement

Steel

Postal Services

Electricity

Marina

Telecommunications

