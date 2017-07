Maururu Bridge. Photo: FRA

By LUKE NACEI

Higgins and Fiji Roads Authority maintenance team joined effort in reinstating the collapsed Maururu Bridge.

FRA confirmed that the maintenance work was completed at 4am this morning with the team removing the bridge deck and constructed a temporary culvert beside the collapsed bridge.

FRA yesterday advised member’s of the public that the Maururu Bridge was closed to all traffic.

This road is now open to all traffic.