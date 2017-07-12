Uni Fiji’s New Eco-tourism Course

University of Fiji Campus in Saweni. Photo: SUPPLIED

The University of Fiji will offer a new online eco-tourism course from Semester 2, 2017.

The eco-tourism course will benefit students intending to pursue a career in sustainable tourism.

Dr Ranasinghe Amaradasa, Dean, School of Business and Economics (SOBE) explained that the new eco-tourism course offered students an insight into the tourism industry.

“The eco-tourism course exposes the students to knowledge in eco-tourism that will assist students in critical evaluation and effective management of the tourism sector,” he explained.

SOBE will offer online courses in Accounting and Economics at Foundation level from Semester 2, 2017. Online courses enable flexible learning for students having difficulty in attending face-to-face classes at the University’s Campuses.

Semester 2, 2017 will commence on July 17, 2017.

Students are urged to register.