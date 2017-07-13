Fiji Airways Gets Upgraded at LAX with Luxury Lounge

Business Class guests set to benefit from access to the impressive One World Lounge area.

Nadi, Fiji (July 13, 2017) – Fiji Airways, Fiji’s National Airline, is proud to announce that Business Class guests travelling out of, or through Los Angeles Airport (LAX) are set to receive another upgrade. From today, Fiji Airways’ Business Class and eligible Tabua Club passengers will have access to the stylish One World Lounge, located on Level 5 of the Tom Bradley International Terminal.

Fiji Airways has relocated its lounge at the popular airport to offer guests more space and the premium amenities available at the One World Lounge, including distinctive lounge dining, an impressive bar service, showers and refreshments, wireless internet and a business centre.

Mr. Andre Viljoen, Fiji Airways’ Managing Director & CEO: “We are thrilled to announce our upgraded lounge at LAX as part of our series of continued enhancements we are making for our guests. With the continued growth of Business Class passengers from North America, our priority as Fiji Airways is to offer the best experience possible, and the move to a new luxury lounge at LAX will allow us to continue these efforts.”

Access to the One World Lounge will be offered exclusively to Fiji Airways guests seated in Business Class and eligible Tabua Members. These guests may enter the lounge three (3) hours prior to their scheduled departure time and must be an adult over 21 years of age or accompanied by one. For more information about the amenities and location of the new lounge for Fiji Airways’ Business Class guests at LAX, please click here.

FIJI AIRWAYS