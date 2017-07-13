Radisson Blu Resort Fiji Celebrates 10 Years

Caption: Radisson Blu Resort Fiji staff members. Photos: RADISSON BLU RESORT FIJI.

Wednesday, 12th July 2017. Celebrating 10 years of togetherness, 10 years of happiness, 10 years of sharing, 10 years of trust & 10 years of making memories at Radisson Blu Resort Fiji. On Thursday, June 29, Radisson Blu Resort Fiji officially celebrated 10 years of operations with a number of events to thank staff, guests, owners and industry partners all of whom have been involved in making the Resort the success it is today.

To start celebrations, on Thursday, June 29 all Resort staff were treated to a special afternoon tea at the Resort’s Captain’s Ballroom where all were thanked for their dedication and loyalty to the Radisson Blu Resort Fiji’s achievements over its 10 years of operations.

“I feel very fortunate to be able to be given the opportunity to lead what I call the “A Team” in Fiji and being able to give back a lot more than just profit to the owners. It’s incredibly rewarding to see the team deliver such great memories for our guests, work alongside some amazing colleagues and have opportunities to foster business partnerships. Together, we have made Radisson Blu Resort Fiji not only a holiday destination but a home away from home for so many. The Team always looks for ways to go the extra mile for our guests and I believe that this is what makes us unique at a time when being different is critical‘’ said Gerard Knight, General Manager at Radisson Blu Resort Fiji.

Included in the celebrations, were recognition of team members with 10 years of service. 33 employees were commended by the Radisson Blu Resort Fiji management team for contributing to the Resort’s success over the past 10 consecutive years. All 10 year employees were awarded with a gold plaque to commemorate their achievement and a voucher for an overnight stay in a suite inclusive of breakfast and dinner for them to experience the resort with their families. On Wednesday, June 28, a special party was held at the Resort’s Captain’s Ballroom to celebrate their 10 years of hard work and their loyalty to the Resort. It was an eventful evening of fun, entertainment, food and a big 10 year anniversary cake created by the Resort’s pastry team.

The celebrations continued on Saturday, July 8th at the Resort’s Ocean Deck located near the beachfront by the family pool. The Fiji Police Marching Band provided live music and entertainment while another huge birthday cake was made by the Executive Chef, Andreas and pastry team. At the same time the Resort’s famous Blu Banana’s kid’s club team arranged a variety of activities for the Resort’s guests to enjoy.

“It was a great fun filled day for the whole family. Guests and staff all enjoyed themselves and were totally involved in all the festivities. It is a true testament to the Radisson Blu Resort Fiji team, they are always smiling, professional and willing to help at a moment’s notice. The event reflected their dedication and pride to be working at the Radisson Blu Resort Fiji and explains why we have been voted the No 1 Fiji Family Resort by TripAdvisor reviewers for two successive years,” said Gerard Knight, General Manager at Radisson Blu Resort.

