UniFiji scoops 3rd Best Paper Award

Caption: From Left- Co-author Mr.Lionel Joseph, Ms. Priyatma SIngh, Dean of SOST Professor Shawkat Ali, Ms. Drishna Charan and Mr. Ravneel Raj. Photo; UNIFIJI.

The Pacific region is highly vulnerable to the adverse impacts of climate change due to their high dependence on natural resources and limited access to funding and latest technology. Developing resilient coastal communities in the Pacific require better understanding of climate change impacts.

It is against this backdrop that the “Symposium on Climate Change Impacts and Adaptation Strategies in Coastal Communities” was organized by the Research and Transfer Centre “Applications of Life Sciences” of the Hamburg University of Applied Sciences (Germany), the International Climate Change Information Programme (ICCIP) and ADRA Samoa.

School of Science and Technology (SOST) academics received 3rd place for best paper award at the World Symposium on Climate Change Impacts and Adaptation Strategies to Costal Communities at Apia, Samoa on July 5-7, 2017.

Ms. Priyatma Singh and Mr. Kushaal Raj presented a paper titled “At the Frontline of Climate Change: Adaptation, Limitations and Way Forward for the South Pacific Island States” at the symposium, co-authored by Ms. Dhrishna Charan, Mr. Ravneel Raj and Mr. Lionel Joseph of SOST.

According to Ms. Singh “it was an honor to be recognized by prominent international scholars such as Professor. Walter Leal, who heads the Research and Transfer Centre, Sustainable Development and Climate Change Management, in Germany”.

The Symposium attracted approximately 100 academics and researchers from all over the world.

The Science team duly acknowledge the Vice-Chancellor of The University of Fiji, Professor Prem Misir for promoting a culture of interdisciplinary research and is also indebted to the Dean of SOST, Professor Shawkat Ali for his continued support, guidance and encouragement.

UNIFIJI