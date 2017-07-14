Sebastian Tikaram (right) pictured with his grandfather, Bobby Tikaram in Nadi today. Photo: MARGARET NAQIRI.

By ANA SOVA

Sebastian Tikaram landed in the country this morning to join the Fiji Team that will be participating in the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas next week, 19th-23rd of July.

The Fiji-born16 year old who now resides in Brisbane, Australia will be representing the country in tennis.

`The Grade 11 student of The Gap State High School said it was an honour for him to represent Fiji as he was born here.

“I had played in the qualifying matches here which I had won and I was contacted by Fiji Tennis Association to represent Fiji and I’m proud to be given the opportunity to do so,” Sebastian said.

Despite having trained well, the youngster admits to feeling nervous about his upcoming participation.

“Only because it is my first time to participate in the Commonwealth Youth Games, it’s a bit overwhelming,” Sebastian said.

The former Nadi resident and Nadi Airport School student said he also has big shoes to fill.

Sebastian is the son of former Fiji Tennis champion, Sanjeev Tikaram.

“It’s a hard step but I’m very proud to be taking the same path as my dad,” he said.

Sebastian said the support has been very good from his family and Fiji Tennis.

He adds he is also looking forward to seeing the rest of the Fiji team members and getting to know them.

The team will depart tomorrow night for the Bahamas.