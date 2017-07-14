President Receives Team Fiji Contingent To Commonwealth Youth Games

His Excellency the President Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konrote yesterday received the Team Fiji for the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games at Borron House. Photo: DEPTFO

His Excellency the President Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konusi Konrote today led the nation in conveying well wishes to Team Fiji as they prepare for the upcoming 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games.

The team who will represent Fiji at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas presented their iTatau to His Excellency at Borron House this morning to the Head of State.

“For this year’s games, I have every confidence that you have all prepared well to represent the nation and showcase your skills,” President Konrote said.

“I urge you to practice good sportsmanship and values such as trust, teamwork and perseverance so that you can achieve the anticipated results.”

President Konrote added that the games will be an opportunity for the young athletes to experience the level of competition at an international level.

Team Fiji Chef de Mission, Tomasi Tiko said the international event will be a good exposure for the young athletes.

“We hope that they will enjoy themselves and do the country proud,” Mr Tiko said.

“We have a total of 42 members who will be representing the country in the sport of rugby, tennis, swimming and athletics.

“We expect a tough competition and wish the athletes well in the games.”

The 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games will be held from the 18th – 23rd of this month.

