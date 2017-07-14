Stage Set for Vodafone Vanua Championship Finals

The Navosa rugby team with the kids at the Special School in Sigatoka. Photo: VODAFONE FIJI.

Rewa and Navosa are all prepared for a grand final showdown today at the ANZ Stadium.

Both camps have prepared well and are looking forward to the match.

The FRU CEO John O’Connor stated that they expect a tough battle today. While both teams have qualified to compete in the FRU Skipper Cup Premiership, they battle to win the $10,000 first prize and also the right to defend the HFC Bank Bainimarama Shield.

Mr O’Connor highlighted that Navosa has been unbeaten for the whole season and they will want to maintain their unbeaten record. They are also the defending Champions and will want to take the Trophy back home to Navosa.

It is a battle of two Vanuas and we urge the supporters of both Teams to come out and support their Teams.

The Under 20 final between the Nasinu Under 20 Team and the Ba Under 20 Team kicks off at 3.00pm.

The match kicks off at 5.00pm.