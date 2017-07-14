Usamate Attends New Zealand RSE 10th Year Anniversary

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial RElations Hon. Jone Usamate representing Pacific States at the New Zealand RSE 10th Year Anniversary. Photo: DEPTFO

The Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Hon. Jone Usamate recently attended the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) Work Scheme’s 10th Year Anniversary in Wellington, New Zealand representing the participating Pacific States.

Minister Usamate in his address on behalf of the Pacific States extended sincere appreciation and well wishes to the New Zealand Government on this milestone achievement and to all employers for the employment opportunity.

“We have achieved so much over the 10 years of our RSE relationship. While Fiji joined later in 2015, we’re beginning to feel the positive synergy throughout our rural communities.”

“We can vividly see the expansion and growth of both the horticulture and viticulture industries. Moreover, the announcement of New Zealand’s $15million financial support towards the RSE over the next 5 years, confirms the expansion and growth of this industry. It’s an indicator of your on-going applied leadership and vision to support the Pacific States,” Minister Usamate said.

“We, the Pacific States and the New Zealand Government need this working relationship to grow stronger.

“Ten years of our relationship building is a wonderful time to reflect and learn from our working together. We need the triple-win philosophy behind the RSE policy to multiply and grow exponentially,” Minister Usamate said.

Minister Usamate also highlighted issues pertaining to fair treatment of its workers and other common issues during the 10th year celebration for improving the RSE system.

“From the Pacific State, we expect RSE benefits are shared fairly among the parties and this will ensure a resilient, sustainable and ethical triple outcome,” Minister Usamate said.

“Pacific States are committed in selecting the right workers and at the same time have introduced drastic measures, such as the suspension of villages for four years for inappropriate behaviour under the RSE.

“For the next ten years of RSE and New Zealand-Pacific States relationship, we request for justice, fair treatment and good working conditions for our workers.”

The Employment Minister reiterated the Pacific States’ commitment towards building a better relationship with the New Zealand Government and people and interest from the Pacific States is firm on a triple-win outcome for RSE.

DEPTFO