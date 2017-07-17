Fatiaki Commissioned Inspector

Women Inspector Mavis Fatiaki is badged by her parents Siteri and Memao Fatiaki during the historic Cadet Commissioning Ceremony held at the Fiji Police Mess last night. Photo: POLICE MEDIA CELL.

“There is no substitute for hard work and sacrifice”.

These were the words of wisdom passed on by Mr Memao Fatiaki to his 30 year old daughter Woman Inspector Mavis Fatiaki as she undertook the two and a half year Cadet Training Program at the Fiji Police Academy.

Last night the hard work and sacrifice finally paid off for W/IP Fatiaki as she became one of the four newly commissioned Inspectorate Officers.

The Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho Commissioned Woman Inspector Mavis Fatiaki, Inspector Samuela Vuci, Inspector Kavit Mani and Inspector Netani Seruwaqa in a ceremony that was last witnessed within the Fiji Police Force in 1874.

The historic Commissioning ceremony was held at the Officers Mess in Suva,an event that left W/IP Fatiaki’s parents emotional.

“Seeing everything that has taken place tonight really made us proud of our daughter and to know that their achievements is being recognized at this level is truly a memorable moment for the Fatiaki family’.

“There were times when we felt for Mavis seeing the struggles and the hard work she had withstand, but we are happy that she persevered and did not let the few challenges derail her from completing the course”.

W/IP Fatiaki was also honoured with the Deputy Commissioner of Police’s Leadership award for displaying outstanding leadership qualities both during the on the job training and in house courses that the officer participated in and had also exhibited leadership potentials.

Hailing from Malahaha, Rotuma the newly commissioned officer said she is looking forward to serving the people of Fiji.

“I am looking forward to the challenges that await me out in the frontline and although I am young I will do my very best in my life of service as a police officer”

POLICE MEDIA CELL