Four New Police Inspectors Commissioned

Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho with the newly commissioned officers (l-r)Inspector Samuela Vuci, Inspector Kavit Mani, WIP Mavis Fatiaki and Inspector Netani Seruwaqa. POLICE MEDIA CELL.

The Fiji Police Force last Friday night commemorated an event that last took place more than 140 years ago.

The senior hierarchy welcomed into their fold four new Inspectorate Officers after having successfully completing the two and a half year Cadet Training Program.

The Commissioning ceremony was officiated by the Commissioner of Police Brigadier General SitiveniQiliho with close family members present.

The four Commissioned officers are Inspector SamuelaVuci, Woman Inspector Mavis Fatiaki, Inspector Kavit Mani and Inspector NetaniSeruwaqa.

Brig-General Qiliho in delivering his address to the new Inspectorate officers reminded them of the importance of being a member of the Fiji Police Force.

“At all times you must practice and administer the Corporate Values of the Fiji Police which are integrity, fairness, trust, empathy and efficiency”.

“By always instilling yourselves in these values and ensuring them down the Command lines in your career, you will be fulfilling our service motto, “SalusPopuli” – Service to the People. Your calling to serve is to the people of Fiji!”

He acknowledged the officer’s determination is completing the intense and often grueling course.

“The grandeur of tonight’s ceremony is an accolade accorded to honour your achievement as the last men and woman officers standing following the course”.

“You all have earned those PIPS because individually you have exercised and met the highest standards and your self-will, self-command, resilience and determination has resulted in your ability to ascend to the rank of Inspector of Police and be here with the senior hierarchy of the institution”.

The officers underwent specific training focused on leadership aligned with all the qualifying courses pertaining to the ranks of junior, senior, sergeants and Inspector Development Courses.

The Commissioner also stressed the importance of the Inspectorate rank adding for the Fiji Police it was the baseline of stability and the core foundation of the leadership and command structure.

He also acknowledged the support shown by the officer’s families.

“To the families, I say, thank you. Thank you for your support thus far”.

“By understanding the importance of the training that your loved ones had to embark on, you gave them one of the most important tools which has led to their success.You simply gave them your support and this is all we ever need in this challenging and demanding profession”.

Several awards were also given out during the ceremony.

The Sword of Honour was awarded to Inspector SamuelaVucifor having an outstanding overall performance throughout the duration of the Commissioner’s Cadet Program. The award was sponsored by the Commissioner of Police.

Leadership award – W/IP Mavis Fatiaki

Field Leadership Award – IP NetaniSeruwaqa

Professional Studies Award – IP Kavit Mani

