Last Two Police Officers Serving Under RAMSI Return Home

Sergeant Sekove Saumaitoga and Woman Inspector Imeri Simpson the last two officers serving under RAMSI with the Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho at Police HQ this morning. Photo: POLICE MEDIA CELL.R

The last two Fijian Police officers serving under the Regional Assistance Mission to Solomon Islands (RAMSI) have returned home.

The two are Woman Inspector Imeri Simpson and Sergeant Sekove Saumaitoga.

Fiji has a proud history of serving in the Solomon Islands dating back to 1999 when 10 officers were first deployed under the Multinational Police Peace Monitoring Group.

In 2003 Fijian Police officers had been deployed with the Australian-led Regional Assistance Mission to Solomon Islands, RAMSI to restore peace and rebuild the country.

To date 119 officers have served under RAMSI with W/IP Simpson and Sgt Saumaitoga being the last to serve following a 1 year and 7 months term of deployment.

The Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho acknowledged the dedication and sacrifice shown by the two officers and paid tribute to their families.

“Please relay my gratitude to your families because in the life of serving in overseas missions their support is crucial in enabling us to focus on our work as the distance and time apart is very difficult to deal with”.

“As a nation we should be proud that we have been able to make a difference in the lives of our Melanesian brothers and sisters”.

Meanwhile W/IP Simpson said the main highlight in serving in the Solomon Islands was the ability to help women through community policing.

“There are so many similarities as Melanesians and being able to impart knowledge especially about women has been empowering both for me and the women I encountered”.

“Now that I have entered into retirement it’s a great feeling to know that in my career as a police officer, I have been able to make a difference here at home and with our Pacific Island brothers and sisters”.

Asfor Sgt Saumaitoga, he says serving in the Solomon Islands has been a rewarding experience.

“It was a great one year and seven months because we not only gained memories but a lot of friends with the other serving officers but the community.”

“We were proud of the fact that they hold Fijians with high regards based on the standing relationship between Fiji and the Solomon Islands and we were able to easily conduct our work as officers who previously served under RAMSI had been able to gain and keep the community’s trust”.

The official withdrawal of Fijian officers under RAMSI was on the 30th of June 2017.

POLICE MEDIA CELL