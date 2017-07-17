Prouds Turns Two in PNG Amid Challenges  

Prouds PNG Manager, Kiran Rathod is flanked by staff members to celebrate the second anniversary at Jackson’s International Airport. Photo: MOTIBHAI GROUP OF COMPANIES.

PORT MORESBY – July 17, 2017. It has been an exciting and challenging two‐years for Prouds since the leading Fijian retailer and duty‐free outlet opened up for business at the Jackson’s International Airport in Papua New Guinea.

The stores which are featured prominently at the arrival and departure areas of PNG’s gateway to the world was officially opened by Prime Minister Peter O’Neill on Thursday, July 2, 2015.

“The past 24‐months has been very exciting and challenging for us,” Prouds PNG manager Kiran Rathod says.

“The timing of our official opening in 2015 coincided with the launching of the Pacific Games which PNG hosted and it was a really great way to start business in the fastest growing pacific nation,” Mr Rathod added.

He says Prouds is well positioned to provide the best products and shopping experience to travellers for now and for the future.

“Aligned with the latest International duty free travel retail trends, we carry international and major brands of liquor, tobacco, fragrances, confectionaries, watches and jewellery.

“With the wide range of international brands, travellers are able to purchase with confidence and will get value for their money,” Mr Rathod said.

Meanwhile, the company is still trying to come to terms with the raging fire incident which has completely destroyed the Prouds warehouse which was located at the CPL Group head‐office building at Gerehu in Port Moresby.

The fire which started at around 10pm on Sunday, June 18 completely destroyed all stock.

“While we are happy with our achievements for the past two‐years, this very unfortunate fire incident has yet once again tested our business resilience,” Prouds director Tejash Patel said.

Mr Patel said the company will rebuild from scratch as the management and staff of Prouds in Papua New Guinea are very optimistic about the future.

MOTIBHAI GROUP OF COMPANIES