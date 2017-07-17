Road improvements for busy Fletcher Road from tonight. Photo: FRA

The Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) is advising the general public that road works at night continues this week with the road crews moving to improve 250 meters of road surface on Fletcher Road beginning at the Nabua bypass intersection.

In addition to the road surface improvement work, badly damaged sections of the kerb & channel and footpath will also be replaced.

The extent of this road improvement work stretches into the entrances of Namara Road, Luke Street and Jerusalem Road where they intersect with Fletcher Road (see map attached for details).

Motorists travelling along Fletcher Road from tonight will see traffic controllers directing traffic flow in the area and some delays should be expected from 7pm to 6am daily for the next two weeks.

Motorists are advised that the road will remain open and to factor in extra travel time if commuting through the area.

The work that is taking place will result in a smoother surface as the current road surface will be removed and resealed.

Similar work had taken place on Grantham Road and at the Knolly Street intersection earlier this month.

Fiji Roads Authority reiterates that these works will take place at night, however motorists are again reminded that this is still an active worksite and to drive within the posted speed limits.

FRA