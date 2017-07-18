BAF Staffs Undergo Fruit Fly Training

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) consultants, Ministry of Agriculture representatives and BAF staff are attending a fruit fly training mission that began at the Tanoa International Hotel in Nadi today.

Fruit flies are recognized as a major group of insects of economic and quarantine importance due to the prevalence of numerous species for commercial and native fruit and vegetable crops. Fruit fly monitoring and surveillance operations in Fiji are conducted by Biosecurity Authority of Fiji (BAF). The operations include a preparatory phase followed by the field operations phase.

These traps are containing 3 different types of lures (Cue Lure, Methyl Eugenol Lure and Trimed Lure) that are strategically placed in various areas around Fiji including the inhabited outer islands that will indicate presence any new exotic fruit flies or any endemic fruit fly species.

The captured fruit flies in the traps are cleared on a weekly to fortnightly basis in “hot spot” areas, monthly in peri-urban areas and bi-monthly in rural areas and outer islands.

Modified Steiner traps are used to monitor the population levels of fruit flies of economic importance to Fiji and the data captured through this fruit fly early warning system and the fruit fly monitoring system are utilized to negotiate Fiji market access requests for its perishable fresh fruits and vegetables exported to the international trade markets.

The training is schedule to end on July 28.