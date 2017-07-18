Gastroenterology Training Programme To Boost Heath Treatment in Fiji

Prime Minister Hon. Voreqe Bainimarama and the Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Hon. Alex O’Connor with team of Endoscopy Unit at the CWM Hospital. Photo: DEPTFO

The Gastroenterology Training Programme will provide excellent work in supplying local talent and expertise to the Fijian people on health treatment options that they can rely on.

This was highlighted by the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while launching the programme at the Colonial War Memorial hospital in Suva today.

PM Bainimarama said Government has expanded access to health services throughout our islands and this programme has taken those services to another level, by giving our doctors and nurses invaluable skills to carry out safe, hygienic and effective procedures that – ultimately – save lives.