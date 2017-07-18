Gastroenterology Training Programme To Boost Heath Treatment in Fiji

Prime Minister Hon. Voreqe Bainimarama and the Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Hon. Alex O’Connor with team of Endoscopy Unit at the CWM Hospital. Photo: DEPTFO
The Gastroenterology Training Programme will provide excellent work in supplying local talent and expertise to the Fijian people on health treatment options that they can rely on.
This was highlighted by the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while launching the programme at the Colonial War Memorial hospital in Suva today.
PM Bainimarama said Government has expanded access to health services throughout our islands and this programme has taken those services to another level, by giving our doctors and nurses invaluable skills to carry out safe, hygienic and effective procedures that – ultimately – save lives.
“I applaud our doctors that are here today, from Fiji and our neighbouring nations in the Pacific, who are about to embark on this intensive four week training programme. You are here to learn life-saving skills, and will do so in the context of the Fijian healthcare system.”
“The general principles and knowledge, of course, are of the same standard as anywhere else in the world. But by learning these skills within our health system and working with local patients in their own environment, you will develop tailored skill sets that will have the greatest possible impact on the health of our citizens.”
PM Bainimarama added that Government has a vision that has been steadily working to achieve over the past decade, and building a healthier Fiji is a critical pillar in our long-term plan for Fiji’s national development.
