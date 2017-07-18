US Department of States Police Peacekeeping Division Delegation Visit Fiji Police Force

U.S State Department’s Police Peacekeeping Program Officer Ms Nachama Rosen and Mr Glenn Crannage (2nd from right) & Mr Shawn Grey with Chief Operations Officer ACP Rusiate Tudravu and Dir. International Relations SSP Ula. Photo: POLICE MEDIA CELL.

A delegation from the U.SDepartment of States Police Peacekeeping Division is currently visiting specialized units of the Fiji Police Force to scope ways to potentially assist in Fiji’s pledge in sending more personnel to United Nations Missions.

This follows a pledge made by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama at the UN Leader’s Summit in 2015.

The delegation is led by MsNachaman Rosen – U.S Department of State Police Peacekeeping Program Officer, MrGlenn Crannage – Police Advisor from the U.S Departmentof State and Mr Shawn Grew – Regional Security Officer, U.S Embassy in Suva.

They paid a courtesy visit to the Commissioner of Police Brigadier General SitiveniQiliho before commencing on their three day tour at the Police Special Response Unit in Nasinu.

Director International Relations Senior Superintendent of Police UlaiasiRavula said the team wants to see possible ways the United States could assist the Fiji Police Force.

“Discussions with the Commissioner revolved around the deployment of the Formed Police Unit and individual officers in UN missions”.

“The delegation will meet with the Director Training to view the Academy’s curriculum with regards to training and will also have discussions with our Procurement team on the current processes in place in acquiring equipment for deployment in overseas missions”.

There are 33 police officers currently deployed in UN missions with two on secondment in Sudan.

SSP Ravula said the delegation was also impressed with the number of female officers who have been deployed on overseas missions.

“Fiji has consistently met its quota with the number of female officers deployed on UN missions and the recent appointment of senior female officers on secondment has been applauded”.

The visit which was facilitated by the Fiji’s PRUN Mission in New York.

Meanwhile the head of the delegation Ms Rosen said following the pledge made by Fiji’s Prime Minister, they wanted to assess the Fiji Police Force’s current standing.

“There’s a lot involved in the deployment of the Formed Police Unit as well as individual officers from financing, training, medical and procurement and the purpose of our visit is to try to get a full picture on where Fiji stands and possible areas of partnership and collaboration to get that off the ground well”.

“We are looking forward to talking to those responsible for each aspect of the configuration of the successful formed unit and mission andhow trainers will be able to deliver UN specific training curriculum separate from the national training”.

Discussions were also held with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defence.

The delegation will visit the Forensic Unit and the Fiji Police Academy on Wednesday.

POLICE MEDIA CELL