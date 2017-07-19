Fake Notes Discovered

By ANA SOVA

Investigation are underway following the discoveries of fake notes in the Eastern and Western Divisions.

Police received two reports in Ba last week on July 13.

Police Spokeswoman, Ana Naisoro said the first discovery was made by a 30 year old market vendor at the Ba Market when two boys produced a fake $50 with serial number FFB5329231 to buy root crops from his stall.

She said the second incident also reported last Thursday was exchanged at a supermarket in Ba.

“The $20.00 note serial no. FFB9711399 was received by the 28 year old cashier from a 44 year old woman,”

“Two days later a $50 fake note with the same serial number FFB5329231 which was produced at the Ba Market surfaced at the Nausori Market,” Ms. Naisoro said.

She said a market vendor received the fake note from a couple and his neighbor discovered the note to be counterfeit.

On Monday another $50 counterfeit note with the same serial number FFB5329231 was discovered by a cashier of a supermarket in Nausori when balancing her sales.

All cases are still being investigated.

Anyone with information regarding these cases is kindly requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919.