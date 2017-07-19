PM Leads Fiji’s Trade Delegation to the Fiji-Queensland Trade and Investment Symposium

The Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama with his wife welcomed last evening in Sydney. Photo: DEPTFO

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama was officially welcomed last evening by the staff and families of Fiji’s High Commission in Canberra and Fiji’s Consulate General office in Sydney.

Prime Minister Bainimarama is this week leading Fiji’s trade delegation to the Fiji-Queensland Trade & Investment Symposium.

It was an opportunity for the PM to update the staff and their families on the work carried out by the Government including the recent national budget that was passed in the Parliament of the Republic of Fiji.

Accompaning the Prime Minister are the Ministers for Industry and Trade and Minister for Agriculture who held side meetings this week in Brisbane. Senior officials representing various Government ministries and agencies are also on this delegation to hold separate meetings and awareness events.

DEPTFO