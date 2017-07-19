Stage Set for 2017 HFC Bank Farebrother Challenge

The Farebrother challenge to kick start this weekend. Photo: FRU

The first Challenge for the 2017 HFC Bank Farebrother Challenge kicks off this Saturday between defending champions Nadroga and Naitasiri.

The Fiji Rugby Union expects a tough battle as Naitasiri will be out to beat Nadroga to redeem their early exit from the Skipper Cup competition. Naitasiri last won the HFC Bank Farebrother Challenge in 2013 and they have revealed that they will leave no stones unturned as they prepare for this Saturday.

Nadroga on the other hand have held the HFC Bank Farebrother Trophy for a record 81 times since the inception of the challenge and will be out to defend their title with the might of the Stallions.

FRU CEO, Mr John O’Connor has encouraged all fans to come down and watch the much anticipated match that will be an exciting encounter between the two teams.

At the press conference this afternoon, HFC Bank Acting CEO, Mr Raj Sharma, said that HFC Bank was very excited as major sponsors of the tournament and proud to be associated with the HFC Bank Farebrother Challenge which was also known as the prestigious Holy Grail of local rugby in Fiji.

“We’re honoured to contribute towards the growth and betterment of rugby in Fiji. The results are positive for the whole country especially for everyone involved in rugby. We wish all the teams who will challenge for the HFC Bank Farebrother Challenge starting this Saturday and the following weeks to come all the very best.” The HFC Bank is proud to be the official sponsor for the coveted Rugby Trophy in Fiji.

Also revealed today was the HFC Bank Ratu Josaia V. Bainimarama Shield which will be challenged by the top four teams that qualified for the Vodafone Vanua Challenge Semi Finals.

Vodafone Vanua Challenge Champions, Navosa will take on Ovalau in the first challenge this Friday, 21 July, followed by Lautoka and the last challenge will be against Rewa who were the losing Vodafone Vanua finalist.

CEO FRU thanked the HFC Bank for agreeing to sponsor the Bainimarama Shield Challenge.

Both matches will be played at Lawaqa Park on Friday and Saturday respectfully and will kick off at 3pm.

FRU MEDIA