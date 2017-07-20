Changes To Cawa Road Entrance

Due to the permanent closure of Cawa Road, a new connection will now be off Nasilivata Road. Photo: FRA

One entrance of Cawa Road in Martintar Nadi that connects with Queens Road on the Namaka Public School side will have its entrance permanently closed to motorists from tomorrow (Thursday 20 July).

Mr Robert Sen, Fiji Roads Authority Acting CEO says that the closure follows the successful installation of new traffic signals at the Nadi Backroad, Queens Road and Nasilivata Road intersection.

Mr Sen says that these improvement was executed under the Nadi and Suva Road Upgrading Project that saw the transformation and the widening of road from 2 to 4 lanes along the Namaka stretch.

“FRA would like to advise commuters along the Martintar-Namaka corridor that the new entrance to Cawa Road from the Namaka Public School end will be through Nasilivata Road.”

Mr Sen says that these project has seen the great transformation of the road and surroundings from the Airport to Votualevu through Namaka and ending at Wailoaloa Junction. He adds that currently Higgins is working on the homestretch through Martintar to the Wailoaloa junction and acknowledges the tremendous effort put in by the contractor and other Utility Service Providers in executing this project.

“The works are well underway with services, FEA, TFL and WAF nearing completion. The next stage will be pavements kerb and channel. Traffic management in these areas is challenging but with the help and patience of the public, works are progressing on target and will be complete by March 2018.”

Members of the public can contact FRA on 5720 if they have queries regarding the new traffic layout and closure of the Cawa Road side street.

FRA