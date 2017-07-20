FNU Open Day Boost Students Choice

Students of Lautoka Andhra Sangam College at the Agriculture booth at the FNU Open Day in Namaka. Photo: LUKE NACEI

By LUKE NACEI

Fiji National University head of Hospitality and Tourism Studies School, Eric Jioje is urging students in the western division to take advantage of the university’s open day.

Speaking to the media today, Mr Jioje said that the open day is a platform where students get an opportunity to explore and know more about what they have to offer.

He said it is where their decision to further pursue their studies is established.

“When I was in high school we never had this open day so for me this is to the benefit of these school students they can see what programs we are offering whether it’s the high education programs,” he said.

“Everything is provided all information and even our experienced lecturers and head of school they are all here to give proper advice to all students if students have this information than they can make informed choices and decision about what they want to do for their future carrier.”

Mr Jioje said students will visit all the booths available at the Namaka Campus.

“We have got the College of Business and Hospitality and the College of Humanities and Education, College of Fisheries and Forestry and College of Engineering Science and Technology they are all having their displays over here and we are catering for at least, majority of the secondary school in the western division and I think we have got a couple of schools from Ba already here and there is some coming all the way from Sigatoka and Nadi and this is basically for today and tomorrow as well.

He adds: “We have gout business houses coming in we have got Bio Security and LTA and the Ministry for Education are also here. They are doing partial promotion and conducting some sorts of interviews with potential students.

FNU Namaka campus is expecting 50 schools from the western division to attend the two days open day.

“There are around 3000 to 4000 students here from the west that we are expecting,” he said.

Meanwhile, the open day is strategic placed in both Viti Levu and Vanua Levu.

“The massive one is at the Nasinu Campus which will cater for the Suva schools, Nadi is to cater for the Western division and then you have one in Labasa that caters for the northern division,” he added.