President Opens 18th CHOVA Conference 2017

His Excellency the President Major General (retired) Jioji Konrote. Photo: DEPTFO

His Excellency the President Major General (retired) Jioji Konrote officially opened the 18th Commonwealth Heads of Valuation Agencies Conference 2017 yesterday.

The Fijian Head of State noted that the 2017 CHOVA Conference, offers Fiji an opportunity to devise strategies to improve ways to effectively address new challenges and be compatible with other Commonwealth

Countries.

He highlighted the need for information sharing which Fiji could revert to specifically design suitable policy and operational needs of valuation agencies such as the Chief Valuers Office and Valuation Division of Fiji.

He reiterated the important role played by Valuers.

“Your roles as valuers are crucial components in the larger land management machinery and this conference sets the platform for conducive discussions focussing on shaping the valuation profession for the future of all Commonwealth nations.”