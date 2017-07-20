Regional Experts to Help WAF

WAF’s Chief Executive Officer, Opetaia Ravai pictured at the Nagado Water Treatment Plant in Nadi during a tour of the facility yesterday. Photo: WAF.

By ANA SOVA

A group of experts from New Caledonia will be arriving in the country tomorrow to assist the Water Authority of Fiji in diagnosing the algae bloom at its Vaturu Dam in Nadi.

This was confirmed by Water Authority of Fiji’s Chief Executive Officer, Opetaia Ravai while touring the Nagado Water Treatment Plant and Vaturu Dam in Nadi yesterday.

“We are also getting help from outside of Fiji, our partners in the Pacific, experts, they are willing to come over to have a look and give their opinion because they’ve faced similar problem in the past and have dealt with it,”

“They could help give us some pointers along what technologies are there to use,” Mr. Ravai said.

He said some experts have also been involved through video conference in the last couple of days.

Mr. Ravai said a study of the whole plant and raw water quality will be conducted.

“We would like to see and study the area in Vaturu and find the main cause of this high level of phosphorus that has been identified in the dam area,” he said.

Mr. Ravai reassures they are totally committed to fixing the problem.

“On a daily basis we are monitoring the situation. We do apologise to the people that are affected and we are carting water every day to make sure that disruptions to their lives is kept to a minimal level,” he said.