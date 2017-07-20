Students get hands on at Fiji International

FNU Volunteers at the Fiji International. Photo: SUPPLIED

Fiji National University (FNU) students will once again help deliver the Fiji International at Natadola Bay Championship Course from 17 – 20 August.

The internationally recognised event provides an opportunity for FNU students to contribute their skill set in the workforce to gain invaluable experience to assist not only their studies, but future employment opportunities

This is the second year running the university has partnered with the tournament following on from a successful 2016 where 60 students gained experience staging an international sporting event.

That number is expected to grow to 100 students from FNU’s Namaka Campus in 2017 with the opportunity proving very useful to Business of Hospitality and Tourism students last year.

In addition to the abundance of experience the students will receive in sectors relevant to their studies, a $5,000 FJD Scholarship will be awarded on behalf of the Fiji International to a volunteer who displays outstanding effort and commitment in their role for the week.

“We were delighted to continue our relationship with the Fiji International this year,” said Professor Nigel Healey, Vice Chancellor of Fiji National University.

“Our students last year gained so much from their hands-on experience of assisting in an internationally televised sporting event.

“The opportunity to apply the theory learned in the classroom to a real-world scenario is truly invaluable for when they eventually graduate and enter the workforce.

“On behalf of the Fiji National University I’d like to extend a sincere thank you to the Fiji International for also providing a financial bonus to one of the student volunteers with the scholarship on offer in 2017. It will no doubt make an immense difference to furthering their studies in Fiji.”

The Fiji International has a plethora of tasks for the student volunteers from working behind the scenes of the television broadcast, providing support to scorers and even marshalling during the event where they’ll rub shoulders with some of the best golfers in the world.

Gavin Kirkman, CEO of the PGA of Australia, which oversees the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, said the support of the FNU students has a massive impact on the success of the tournament.

“We were so impressed with the FNU students last year, their enthusiasm and willingness to get involved went a long way to the success of the 2016 Fiji International,” Kirkman said.

“To be able to recognise a student for their hard work with the scholarship is a deserving reward for the crucial role all the volunteers play during the week.

“Through events like the Fiji International, Fiji is becoming recognised for their ability to stage large international sporting events. We are pleased to help the future event workforce of Fiji establish their skill which can then be transferred to running these events.”

All FNU students who volunteer their time to assist in the successful staging of the Fiji International will be rewarded with a completion of work certificate from the PGA of Australia, the tournament organiser, which will be valuable in their CV of achievements when they are applying for their first roles out of University.

“The Fiji International is this year tri-sanctioned by the European Tour, Asian Tour and ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia so to have organisations of their caliber on the students resume is certainly a great addition,” added Kirkman.

Each student will receive training ahead of the 2017 Fiji International to ensure they understand the roles they have been assigned to.

