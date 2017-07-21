From Left: Counselor West, Ms. Alice Pickering, Divisional Education Officer Mr. Selemo Driokamaisau, Vice-Chancellor, Professor Prem Misir, Dean SOHA, Dr Wahab Ali. Photo: UNI FIJI

The University of Fiji hosted its annual Careers Teachers’ Workshop themed “Empowering teachers to establish sound career paths for students”, at the Saweni Campus on Saturday, July 15, 2017.

Approximately 30 Careers Teachers from various secondary schools in the Ba/Tavua District participated in the Workshop.

The Workshop disseminated information on the expectations from the Careers Teachers by the Ministry of Education. Officer Western of the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Board (TSLB), Mr. Ravinesh Kishore advised Careers Teachers on the regulations regarding the scholarships and loans schemes. The workshop also featured a session on curriculum vitae/resume and cover letter writing for job applications.

Speaking at the Workshop, Counsellor West of the Ministry of Education, Ms Alice Pickering emphasised on the important role played by the Careers Teachers in shaping students’ future.

“As a Careers Teacher, you need to look at the strengths in students to guide them towards a prosperous career and future,” she said.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Prem Misir highlighted the need for the Careers Teachers to critically consider social order and gender scenarios while preparing students for the job market.

Another Careers Teachers’ Workshop will be held at the Suva Campus on Saturday, July 22, 2017. The Chief Guest at the Suva Campus will be the Deputy Secretary for Primary and Secondary.

UNI FIJI