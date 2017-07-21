Fiji Looks to Commonwealth

Commonwealth Heads of Valuation Agencies Conference. Photo: DEPTFO.

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources is looking to the Commonwealth countries in its efforts to formulate its own Fiji Lands Valuation Act.

This was highlighted by the Ministry’s permanent secretary, Malakai Finau while delivering the keynote address at the Commonwealth Heads of Valuation Agencies (CHOVA) conference meeting at the Sofitel Fiji Resort in Nadi.

“As the Fijian Government looks to formulate the Fiji Land Valuation Act, this conference paves the opportunity for us as well to hear presentations which involve ways the various agencies have improved valuation outcomes and include innovations to the valuation process for instance, automated valuation models,” Mr Finau said.

“Your roles as valuers are crucial components in the larger land management machinery and this conference sets the platform for conducive discussions focussing on shaping the valuation profession for the future of all Commonwealth nations.

“It is indeed the best possible conduit we, here in Fiji can revert to specifically design suitable policy and operational needs of valuation agencies such as the Chief Valuers Office and Valuation Division of Fiji.

“The attendance of local valuation professionals and financial organisations at this conference, it provides them the opportunity to effectively participate, showcasing the local level of knowledge, skills and technology.”

Opened by His Excellency the President Major General (​Ret​’d) Jioji Konusi Konrote last night, the 18th CHOVA ​Conference is the first o be held in the Pacific region and offers Fiji an opportunity to devise strategies to improve ways in effectively addressing new challenges and being compatible with other Commonwealth Countries.

DEPTFO