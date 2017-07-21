Mar wins $6,000 worth of Smart Devices

Winner Sheral Mar. Photo: VODAFONE FIJI

An elated Sheral Mar of Waqadra in Nadi walked away with $6,000 worth of smart devices. The win came after Sheral was announced the winner of the SmartPack text and win promotion.

Mar took home the smart package after texting only four times to take part in the test and win promotion.“I have been with Vodafone for decades and have been taking part in all promotions. And now with only $4, I won $6,000 worth in prizes”, said Mar.

Vodafone’s Manager Sponsorship, Mr. Adriu Vakarau congratulated Sheral on her win whilst handing over the smart devices to her and her eldest son.

Everyone is a winner with us! With our 23rd birthday promotion going on for the month of July, we are giving away 23 smartphones every day to our customers ranging to Samsung S8 and S8+ as well. All customers have to do is purchase any device or recharge from any of our stores Fiji wide to go into the draw. You never know you can be the lucky one walking away with an awesome smartphone hinted Mr. Vakarau.

VODAFONE FIJI