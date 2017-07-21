Marshall signs on as Ambassadors for the Fiji International

Former All Black great Justin Marshall. Photo: SUPPLIED

Word of the Fiji International is spreading with sports celebrities choosing to holiday in Fiji during the tournament period.

The Fiji International has fast built a reputation as a tournament with a difference; while the golf on display is world class so is the unique Fijian hospitality as fans are able to relax on the beach whilst also watching the golf.

This year there is even greater interest in the tournament as the re-designed Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course is unveiled.

Former All Black great Justin Marshall has signed on as ambassador for the 2017 Fiji International alongside former Australian Wallabies Captain George Gregan.

Both keen golfers, Marshall and Gregan will attend the Fiji International to be played at Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course from 17-20 August.

“What an incredible location Fiji is to watch world class golfers play! I am really looking forward to enjoying some beautiful weather and Fijian hospitality at the Fiji International.”

Marshall is looking forward to checking out the course when he tees it up in the official tournament pro-am.

“This will be my first trip to the Fiji International but I have heard great things about the tournament from George and also my good friend Brendan Jones who played the inaugural event,” said Marshall.

“I am really excited to check out the course, George and Brendan always said good things about it but I hear the work that Vijay Singh has done will take it to a new level.”

Showing his true competitive spirit, Marshall has already started fine tuning his game ahead of the Fiji International pro-am.

“Golf is competitive but in a different, more individual way, than rugby was for me. I love walking incredible courses with friends who also have a passion for golf,” added Marshall.

“But I still want to beat them so I am working very hard on my short game in particular.”

The Fiji International will be played at Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course from 17-20 August.

PGA