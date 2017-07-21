New offering opens the opportunity to fly upfront on international flights

FJ_GUEST SERVICES_1205HR. Photo: SUPPLIED

Fiji Airways, Fiji’s National Airline, has introduced, Bula Bid, a new initiative which allows its Economy Class customers to bid for upgrades to Business Class on international flights. Guests can bid for an upgrade between seven days and 24 hours before their scheduled flight departure. Bids are made at www.bulabid.com using the world-renowned Upgrade Now auction system, with successful bidders being notified through a confirmation email 24 hours before the flight. Unsuccessful bidders will not have their credit cards charged.

Mr. Andre Viljoen, Fiji Airways Managing Director and CEO said “This new product is designed to give our Economy Class guests the chance to enjoy our renowned Business Class experience. Interest among guests for Bula Bid has been extremely high during the soft-launch period, and we are delighted to roll it out formally now across our international networks. The successful bids are dependent on a number of factors including seat availability and the number and amount of offers for the flight. Naturally, the bids are subject to terms and conditions, and a number of back-end factors managed by the team at Fiji Airways.”

The successful bidders will experience Fiji Airways’ premium Business Class product offering superior on board comfort, which includes a wide range of entertainment-on-demand, signature cuisine and beverages, three-course meals designed by our Executive and Celebrity Chefs, increased baggage allowance, angled leather lie-flat beds on the flagship A330 aircraft, as well as access to well-appointed airport lounges in most destinations. This includes the upcoming Fiji Airways Lounge at the Nadi International Airport hub, which will indulge guests with the best airport lounge experience in the South Pacific once completed in 2017.

