OJ Simpson to be freed from Nevada prison

Former US football star and actor OJ Simpson has been granted parole after nine years in a Nevada prison.

“Thank you!” said the 70-year-old, bowing his head as the board approved him for release in October.

Simpson is serving time for armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and 10 other charges over a 2007 confrontation at a Las Vegas hotel.

He was acquitted in 1995 of the murders a year earlier of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

The former Hall of Fame running back was found guilty in 2008 of the botched Las Vegas robbery – exactly 13 years to the day after he was sensationally cleared in the so-called trial of the century.

BBC NEWS