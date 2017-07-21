Home / Life & Style / Entertainment / OJ Simpson to be freed from Nevada prison

OJ Simpson to be freed from Nevada prison

GETTY IMAGES

Former US football star and actor OJ Simpson has been granted parole after nine years in a Nevada prison.

“Thank you!” said the 70-year-old, bowing his head as the board approved him for release in October.

Simpson is serving time for armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and 10 other charges over a 2007 confrontation at a Las Vegas hotel.

He was acquitted in 1995 of the murders a year earlier of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

The former Hall of Fame running back was found guilty in 2008 of the botched Las Vegas robbery – exactly 13 years to the day after he was sensationally cleared in the so-called trial of the century.

BBC NEWS

