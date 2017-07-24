Aqua Pacific Joins Radisson Blu Resort Fiji to Support Responsible Business

Caption: Smiling Faces of Students at Nadi Primary School. Photo: RADISSON BLU RESORT FIJI.

Thursday, 20th July 2017. Radisson Blu Resort Fiji is delighted to welcome Aqua Pacific Natural Mineral Water to the Resort’s ‘Adopt a School’ Responsible Business Program. Upon partnering with Radisson Blu Resort Fiji’s Responsible Business Program, Aqua Pacific Natural Mineral Water donated FJD$8,000 towards the successful completion of the bathroom refurbishment at the Nadi District School.

Nadi District School was the most recent recipient of the Radisson Blu Resort Fiji’s ‘Adopt a School’ project with two new refurbished bathroom blocks with the help of a partnership with Aqua Pacific who generously donated FJD$8,000 to this project. The Nadi District School was in urgent need of upgrading of both the boys and girls bathroom facilities.

The Resort’s well-defined and structured ‘Adopt a School’ program is run on a voluntary basis by team members of the Resort and other partners, working with local schools in ways that will raise educational and environmental standards within the local community and provide a safe and enjoyable learning environment for all. In order to think long term sustainability of the ‘Adopt a School’ program and in trying to support more schools, the Resort approached some prominent business partners to come onboard with this program. Aqua Pacific Natural Mineral Water was the first to sign up. Future projects still in the pipe line include library set-ups, installation of computer laboratories and more distribution of educational and sporting resources for the current schools in the program.

“We are very proud of the contributions the Resort, our Guests and our industry partners continue to provide in supporting the local community and the environment and showing that we are as a responsible business,” said Gerard Knight, General Manager at Radisson Blu Resort Fiji. “We are excited to have the Aqua Pacific team join our cause and together we will work towards providing a better environment for future generations.”

“This program is a great way for business’ to support the community and provide a better learning environment for the future generations. Many of the schools that are part of the ‘Adopt a School’ program have children of employees from Radisson Blu Resort Fiji so we want to ensure their children have good facilities for a better learning environment and know that while they are working hard, their children are also happy.”

RADISSON BLU RESORT FIJI