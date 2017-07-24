Bula Festival Opens

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa (fourth from right) with the Nadi Bula Festival contestants at the Prince Charles Park Ground last night. Photo: DEPTFO.

By ANA SOVA

The Digicel Nadi Bula Festival was officially opened last Saturday night by the Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa at the Prince Charles Park Ground.

Minister Vuniwaqa applauded the festival committee for its continued assistance to the local community.

She said the committee’s efforts in helping out families in terms of medical expenses, and those that lose their belongings in house fires were commendable.

She also thanked the committee for renovating the Nadi hospital as well as donating $20,000 to the building extension at the Nadi Special School which is aligned to the Ministry of Women’s vision.

With the theme of the carnival “Transition Starts Where You Live”, Minister Vuniwaqa said that climate change and its adverse effects, constituted a major challenge for people, governments and ecologists around the globe.

However, she said, for the Pacific, the scenario in question was both distinctive and urgent.

Minister Vuniwaqa informed the people of Nadi of the 10 cents per plastic bag surcharge saying this will encourage customers to bring their own environmental friendly shopping bags.

“Largely contributing to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 13, which Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is actively championing,” Ms. Vuniwaqa said.

She also acknowledged the festival organizing committee for a proactive approach and dedication towards the fight against climate change.

Minister Vuniwaqa commended on the commitment, hard work and the resourcefulness of Fijians who have made Nadi what it is today.

Meanwhile, nine contestants will be vying for the crown at the week-long festival.