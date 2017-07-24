Call for Awareness on Issues Against Women and Children

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Hon. Mereseini Vuniwaqa(front row: third from left) with the participants of the Women on the Frontline Conference at the Balawa Apostles Church in Lautoka. Photo: DEPTFO.

By ANA SOVA

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa has encouraged faith-based organizations to educate their various groups and family members to eliminate social ills and discrimination against women and children.

Minister Vuniwaqa issued this plea while speaking at the Women on the Frontline Conference at the Balawa Apostles Church in Lautoka on Saturday, sharing her concerns on rising issues against women and children.

“The ministry will work closely with faith-based organisations in the new financial year to help Government in the economic empowerment of women, elimination of violence against women, child abuse and neglect and poverty alleviation,”

‘The Ministry of Women has a huge responsibility in addressing social issues affecting women and children in Fiji,” she said.

Meanwhile, Minister Vuniwaqa has lauded the committee members for organising the Conference.

The conference is aimed at empowering the lives of women and girls in Fiji.

It is also committed to empower, equip and mobilize Christian women through conferences, training events, outreach programmes; mission projects and women from a variety of streams receive encouragement, equipping and impartation.

About 200 women from Fiji and guest speakers from Australia and New Zealand participated in the conference.