Two Keiyasi Farmers to Appear in Court

Two men will be produced at the Sigatoka Magistrates Court today for allegedly assaulting two police officers last week.

On the 20th of July officers from the Keiyasi Police station arrested and charged a 23 year old farmer of Keiyasi for allegedly assaulting a 38 year old police officer.

The accused was allegedly drunk and acting in a disorderly manner and was confronted by the officer to go home.

In the process he allegedly assaulted the officer.

He has been charged with serious assault and will be produced at the Sigatoka Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Also on the 20th a 29yr old, farmer of Keiyasi Village is alleged to have assaulted a 35 year old officer.

He was allegedly drunk when he committed the offence.

He has also been charged with serious assault and will be produced at the Sigatoka Magistrates Court tomorrow.

