Ambassador Schlosser pays courtesy call

Non-resident Ambassador of Israel to Fiji, H.E Tibor Schlosser and Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho at Fiji Police Headquarters in Suva. Photo: POLICE MEDIA CELL.

The non-resident Ambassador of Israel to Fiji, H.E Tibor Schlosser today paid a courtesy call to the Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho at Fiji Police Headquarters.

Ambassador Schlosser was accorded a quarter guard of honour before he was given a brief overview of the institution by the Director Planning Senior Superintendent of Police Aporosa Lutunauga.

Discussions between the Ambassador and the Commissioner of Police revolved around current trends in policing both on the local and international front.

Brig-Gen Qiliho said the institution welcomed the visit by the Ambassador as it could pave the way for more possible cooperation.

“Today’s criminal landscape is borderless and with the emergence of more sophisticated crimes we hope to learn how your country is able to put in place measures that have assisted law enforcement agencies”.

Brig-Gen Qiliho said the mere news of the visit by the Ambassador is sure to have an impact.

“Israel has a distinguished reputation when it comes to security, leadership and technological innovations and this is an area that we hope to look to your country for assistance”.

Ambassador Schlosser said he has been overwhelmed with the Fijian hospitality as well as the support shown to him during his visit.

“Fiji’s support back at home is truly appreciated and during my visit to Fiji I have met and been assisted with so many wonderful people especially officers from the Fiji Police Force”.

“Commissioner, from the honour accorded to us today to the escort by your officers I must say that it feels like we are among friends and we look forward to having you visit us in Israel”.

POLICE MEDIA CELL