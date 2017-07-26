Bula queens support interhash

The 2017 Digicel Nadi Bula Festival Queen contestants and members of the Nadi Hash House Harriers standing in front of the first Fiji Interhash billboard on Denarau Road in Nadi. Photo: FIJI INTERHASH.

By ANA SOVA

The 2017 Digicel Nadi Bula Festival Queen Contestants came out in support of Fiji Interhash 2018 event.

The contestants had joined members of Nadi Hash House Harriers for their usual Monday event this week.

They were introduced to the social running club known as Hash House Harriers.

Nadi chapter will be hosting the biennial event next year from 24th-27th May 2018.

The girls were keen to know and were delighted to be part of Hash House Harriers and pledging to join weekly runs once the Bula Festival was over.

They are also keen to be volunteers for the 2018 event