Chinese Officers here on attachment

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho welcomes Superintendent Shen Tao (right) and Inspector Zhi Cun Zhang to the Fiji Police Force at the Police headquarters on Tuesday morning. POLICE MEDIA CELL.

Two Chinese police consultants from the People’s Republic of China with expertise on Criminal Investigations and International Cooperation are on attachment with the Fiji Police Force.

Superintendent Shen Tao and Inspector ZhiCun Zhang are from the Sichuan Province’s Public Security Department.

SP Tao is in International Cooperation Department while IP Zhang is in the Criminal Investigation’s Department.

The six month attachment is an outcome of a co-operation agreement formalized in April 2011 between Fiji and the People’s Republic of China’s Ministry of Public Security.

The two paid a courtesy visit to the Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho at the Fiji Police Headquarters on Tuesday morning.

In welcoming the two Brigadier General Qiliho said the People’s Republic of China continues to be an ally to Fiji.

“Fiji continues to benefit from this co-operation because we have a lot of visitors from China who are current and potential investors and there is a need for us to have a better understanding of their needs and this is an area we will need your help with”.

“With the obvious language barrier we also hope to have you assist us in our Community outreach programs with the Chinese business community”.

Brig-Gen Qiliho said since the signing of the cooperation in 2011 the Fiji Police Force has benefitted greatly.

“The People’s Republic of China is one of the Fiji Police Force’s biggest donors and this is not only in terms of resources but training as we have also had the opportunity to send officers for training in specialized fields such as cyber-crime and financial crimes”.

Speaking on behalf of the two, SP Tao said they were excited and looking forward to working with their Fijian comrades.

“Having a background in International Cooperation I am eager to learn more about how the Fiji Police Force works with other policing jurisdictions and IP Zhang is ready to assist in investigations especially in relation to the Chinese community if any”.

The two police consultants are the fifth batch of officers from the Ministry of Public Security to be seconded to the Fiji Police Force.

In 2011 the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Government of Fiji signed a Police Cooperation Agreement which has to date seen the two Police organizations exchange assistance in many forms.

POLICE MEDIA CELL