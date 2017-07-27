3 year old in serious condition after road accident

A three year old is currently admitted in serious condition at the Lautoka Hospital after she was bumped by a vehicle driven by a 29 year old man.

According to Police the alleged incident occurred yesterday afternoon after 4pm at the Korociri junction along the Nadi Back Road.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro said the man was driving towards Votualevu when it is alleged the victim who was accompanied by her aunt suddenly ran across the road.

She was conveyed to the Nadi Hospital but later transferred to Lautoka Hospital where she is admitted at the Intensive Care Unit with serious injuries.

Naisoro said Police is requesting parents and guardians to take extra precautions when walking along our busy roads with young children as their unpredictable behavior can result in an accident.

Drivers at the same time are being urged to be vigilant and mindful of the movement of young children.