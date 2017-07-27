Customer Forum A First For WAF

WAF CEO, Mr Opetaia Ravai (seated centre), with forum participants. Photo: WAF

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) yesterday (26/07) held its first ever ‘Customer Forum’, at the Albert Park Pavilion Conference Room, in Suva.

While opening the forum, WAF Chief Executive Officer, Mr Opetaia Ravai said that the “WAF Customer Forum is a platform to formally engage with customers on a regular basis to provide updates on WAF developments and plans and discuss issues arising and listening to their views and feedback on our service delivery”.

Mr Ravai said that the main aim of this forum was to foster trust, value and understanding for WAF’s customers.

“This forum is designed to transmit information and create awareness in a timely, cost effective and organised manner with a long term objective of bringing attitudinal and behavioural changes in the society in terms of water conservation and waste management including WAF services as a whole.

“It is good that we have a forum like this to talk to you and present to you our challenges and our successes and we hear directly from you, because you are the most important stakeholder in any business.”

“Today, Ladies and Gentlemen I am so thankful to see you here, you represent the various sectors of our business community,” said Mr Ravai.

The event provided the opportunity for discussions with WAF’s commercial, residential and domestic customers, as well as institutions.

Mr Ravai said that plans are underway to conduct forums similar to this inaugural event, in the Western and Northern regions later this year.

Meanwhile, Mr Ravai encouraged those present at the forum to apply for a ‘myBill Infor Card’.

“We have designed this card, in direct response to customer complaints, in the hope of resolving the issue of missing water bills and to reduce the inconvenience of being disconnected.”

Representatives from For Earth (South Pacific) Limited; Ashabhai & Company Limited; Motibhai & Company Limited; Oceania Water Group Fiji, Scope Pacific; Suva City Council; Nasinu Town Council; Fiji Commerce Commission; Republic of the Fiji Military Forces; Consumer Council of Fiji and the Fiji National University were in attendance.

WAF