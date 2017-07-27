Fiji Airways appoints Bekker to head sales for the Americas

Stroebel Bekker.



Bekker brings sales and business expertise to Americas team.

Fiji Airways, announced the appointment of Stroebel Bekker as the Regional General Manager Sales for the Americas, to be based in Los Angeles. Mr. Bekker will be responsible for all sales activities in the region.

He will report to Executive General Manager for Sales and Marketing, Mr. Andrew Stanbury.

Bekker has an extensive background in tourism and aviation, specifically in the areas of sales and revenue management.

He most recently lent his expertise to South African Airways in North America, where he led the regional sales team. Bekker amassed valuable experience, progressing through the ranks from marketing to business development, and later on to sales.

Mr. Bekker began his career in aviation at Spirit Airlines in Fort Lauderdale with their Revenue Management Department. Prior to this, he spent a number of years working for a tour operator promoting Africa. He holds a master’s degree in international business.

Fiji Airways Executive General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Mr. Andrew Stanbury, said of the appointment:”We’re delighted to have such a capable individual to lead the American sales team. America is a significant region for us with direct services from three gateway cities: Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Honolulu. Last year we signed a strengthened codeshare partnership with American Airlines, which gives us greater reach to a further 38 cities in the United States, as well as London. We continue to look for more opportunities to develop this market, and Stroebel’s experience in the region will surely be of great value.”

Fiji Airways serves Los Angeles daily, San Francisco twice a week, and Honolulu three times a week. The airline recently extended its San Francisco services from seasonal to year-round.

FIJI AIRWAYS