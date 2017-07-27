Prouds Opens In Nakasi

The opening of Prouds – Fiji’s leading retailer and pioneer duty-free operator in Nakasi tomorrow will add a totally new dimension to the entire shopping experience in the Suva – Nausori corridor.

Prominently featured at the gigantic Rups Complex at 9 miles, the presence of Prouds will allow residents and visitors to experience something very different in Fiji’s most populous and fastest growing suburb.

“Prouds at Nakasi is all about convenience and bringing ourselves closer to customers,” Prouds manager advertising and marketing Peter Narayan said.

“We have created a one-stop-shop and brought our products closer to customers in this buzzing area which is undoubtedly the fastest growing and most developed suburbs in the country,” Mr Narayan added.

Already a household name in Fiji and renowned for imported world-class brands, Prouds has also played a pivotal role in promoting local products which are of the finest standards and renowned for its quality and customer satisfaction worldwide.

“We were inundated with requests from customers who wanted us to set up shop in this area and here we are with our new store whereby customers can get everything they need from this new outlet if they do not wish to travel to the main city centre,” Mr Narayan said.

“As an opening promotion, we have rolled out some great offers which you can see in our advertisements.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Prouds Nakasi manager Vimal Dutt said Prouds has literally brought world-class shopping to Nakasi with the opening of the new store.

“We take this opportunity to invite customers to visit our new store which will operate sevendays a week from 9am to 9pm and take advantage of our amazing specials and easy finance,” Mr Dutt said.

“Customers can also apply for the Prouds Privilege Card to enjoy greater benefits and offers and those who wish to purchase items on credit can now take advantage of the Prouds hire purchase incentive,” Mr Dutt said.