A 34 year old man and a 16 year old will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today charged with obtaining financial advantage by deception for their alleged involvement in a taxi permit scam.

The two are alleged to have arranged to provide a taxi permit to a man for the sum of $2,600 .

They had arranged to meet in Valelevu however prior to that police were alerted of the meeting by the victim.

Officers from Valelevu arrested the two earlier this week.

