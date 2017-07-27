University of Fiji’s fifth COP 23 Awareness Seminar

DIVA for Equality members with staff and students of UniFiji. Photo: UNI FIJI

The University of Fiji recognises the impacts of climate change on the Small Island Developing States. UniFiji creates monthly awareness activities to support climate change issues in the lead up to Fiji’s Presidency to COP23 in November, 2017 in Bonn, Germany. UniFiji hosted the fifth COP23 awareness session on Friday, July 21, 2017.

Initiated by the Vice-Chancellor and facilitated by the School of Science & Technology, the fifth session was conducted by a local NGO, Diverse Voices and Action (DIVA) for Equality.

DIVA for Equality is also co-convener of Pacific Partnerships on Gender, Climate Change & Sustainable Development; the Pacific Urgent Action Hub for Climate Justice, and Women and Gender Constituency Liaison to the COP 23 Presidency.

DIVA’s Political Advisor, Ms. Noelene Nabulivou and Management Collective, Ms. Maria Nailevu spoke on the topic ‘The Gender Dimension of Climate Justice’.

The presentation provided an understanding of feminist politics, overview of linkages between gender and climate justice and an insight into the ‘Just transition to a Plastic Free Pacific’ and ‘Women Defend Commons’ campaigns linking to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The next COP23 awareness seminar session will be on the topic, “Effect of Climate Change on Fisheries” and is scheduled to be held this week Friday, July 28, 2017 at the University of Fiji’s Saweni Campus from 1-2pm.