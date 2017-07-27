Vodafone Fiji U20 Extended Squad Named

The Fiji Rugby Union has today released the names of the Vodafone Fiji U20 Extended Squad, to prepare for the 2017 World Rugby Under 20 Trophy to be held in Estadio, Charrua in Montevideo, Uruguay.

The tournament will feature 8 teams in two pools and will be held from 29 August until 10 September with the host (Uruguay) and the Junior World Cup relegation country (Japan) qualifying automatically.

The remaining six countries which include Hong Kong, Namibia, Chile, Canada, Portugal and Fiji have qualified to compete through a qualification process in regional competitions.

The Vodafone Fiji U20 is in Pool B and will be up against hosts Uruguay, Hong Kong and Portugal.

All 35 players that have been named in the Vodafone Fiji U20 extended squad are required to report to the HPU Gym in Suva on Friday, 28 July at 9am for Testing and Skills Training with their training gear and passport.

For any further information, players can contact Mr Willie Baleinabuli on 8903875.

Vodafone Fiji U20 squad for World Rugby U20

Prop – Isaac Cavu, Emmanuel Naciva, Apakuki Naivanawalu, Luke Tagi, Livai Natave.

Hooker – Tuvere Veremalua, Viliami Baravi, Samisoni Navutu, Savirio Raiqisa.

Lock – Peni Masirewa, Aca Jnr Ratuva, Emosi Draiva, Tevita Baleiwai, Temo Mayanavanua, Josaia Cama.

Flanker/No. 8 – Saimoni Uluinakauvadra, Raikabula Momoedonu, Lekima Vereyali, Peniame Narisia, Apisalome Bogidrau.

Half Back – Peni Matawalu, Peniasi Ratu, Sefanaia Sevuya.

First 5/8 – Fabiano Navabale, Filimoni Botitu.

Centre – Filimoni Savou, Christa Powell, Lorosio Rokobuli, Viliame Rokobuli, Veramu Dikidikilati.

Fullback/Wing – Jamie Kotz, Tira Wilagi, Josateki Degei, Poniani Batiniu, Joseva Ratavo.

FRU