Ahura Resorts Commemorates The July Environment Marked Events

Sialisi Rasalato, 3rd from left (Ahura Environment Manager) and Samuela Naitau, 2nd from right ( LIK Marine Activities Manager) with Tree planting participants. Photo: SUPPLIED.

By LUKE NACEI

Ahura Resorts (Malolo Island Resort & Likuliku Lagoon Resort) took a day out to celebrate World Youth Skills Day and World Population Day with the theme “Empowering Action for Climate and Development” and “Family Planning: Empowering People, Developing Nations” respectively.

The celebration involves coral planting and tree planting which attracted a total of 13 adults, 18 kids and 12 resort staff.

The environment celebrations addressed more than four goals mentioned in the Sustainable Development Goals.

MES Field Technical Officer Kolinio Vulaono said the initiative was for a worthy cause.

“I have been taking part in the coral planting activity for more than two years and this would be one of the skills that I will share with the participants today so that later in the day they will be able to impart to their friends and family the knowledge and skills gained,” she said.

The celebrations also seek to generate greater awareness of and discussion on the importance of technical, vocational education, and training and development of other skills relevant to both local and global economies together with the protection and empowering of youths of both genders.

The celebration was successful due to the week of planning and preparations made by the Mamanuca Environment Society organization, and the Ahura Resorts Environment Team. The participants planted 105 coral fragments which was later placed along the in-house reef at the reef drop off and later took part in planting of 50 dry forest native species along the bush walk trail.

The celebration ended with an environment power point presentation, informing the guest the environmental initiative happening at both resorts.

Again, Malolo Island Resort & Likuliku Lagoon Resort will commemorate the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem on Saturday the 29th July by taking part in mangrove planting.

MES organization would like to thank the Ahura Resorts Environment Team for being proactive towards their monthly organized Environment marked celebrations.