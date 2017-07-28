Cooperation To Strengthen Safeguarding of Our Marine Boundaries

Fiji Navy Commander Humphrey Tawake and Royal New Zealand Navy Commodore James Gilmour at a press conference this afternoon at the the Naval Base. Photo: DEPTFO

The Royal Fiji Navy has commended the services offered by Royal New Zealand Navy Inshore Patrol Vessel HMNZS Hawea for their assistance in protecting our maritime boundaries.

At a joint press conference by senior naval officials from Fiji and New Zealand, Acting Commander Navy Humphrey Tawake said through this co-operation the two countries will be able to share information.

Commander Tawake said as part of our renewed engagement with Fiji and NZ Navy they have been able to conduct maritime surveillance and support the Fijian Navy’s capability development,” Commander Tawake said.

“In partnership with Ministry of Fisheries the maritime patrols aim to support effective fisheries management and contribute to efforts to enhance maritime surveillance in the South-west Pacific.”

Royal New Zealand Navy Commodore James Gilmour said personnel from New Zealand’s Ministry for Primary Industries, Fiji’s Department of Fisheries and the Fijian Navy have been assisted the crew in every way.

“Operating in a combined way on these patrols provides an opportunity to support the Fijian Navy and learn from them in developing our capability in a range of general mariner skills,” Commodore Gilmour said.

The New Zealand Defence Force is sending Hawea to Fiji to help patrol the South Pacific country’s territorial seas and Exclusive Economic Zone, which encompass more than 1.1 million square kilometres.

Staff from New Zealand’s Ministry for Primary Industries, Fiji’s Department of Fisheries and the Fijian Navy were also part of the patrols.

DEPTFO NEWS