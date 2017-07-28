Facelift for Hindu Temple in Nadi

Sri Siva Subramaniya Swami Temple in Nadi. Photo: SUPPLIED.

By ANA SOVA

The legendary Sri Siva Subramaniya Swami Temple in Nadi is reportedly planned to undergo a US$500,000 upgrade and beautification.

Upgrading will also include constructing a vegetarian eatery.

The Temple is run by the India Sanmarga Ikya Sangam (TISI) Fiji.

TISI Fiji also plans to celebrate its 24th Anniversary with elaborate Maha Kumba Abhishekam rituals in June next year.

TISI, headquartered in Nadi and established in 1926; runs various schools, colleges, Temples, farms, nursery; Besides undertaking various sporting and cultural activities and organizing conventions.

Jai Narayan is its Chief Executive Officer.

This Temple, which opens at 6am every day, holds hour-long Trishati Pooja every Tuesday evening.

Anand Gurukkal is the Head Priest.