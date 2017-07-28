Former Police Officers Off To France

Nadroga Robust number eight Eremasi Radrodro and speedster Joeli Lutumailagi are being fare-welled by families and friends at the Nadi International Airport. Photo: MILINIA ENE.

By LUKE NACEI

Two former officers from the Fiji Police Force have left our shores to play professional rugby in France.

Special Constables Eremasi Radrodro and Joeli Lutumailagi who have both served the force for two and six years respectively in the field of community policing Fiji through the rugby concept were fare-welled by relatives at the Nadi International Airport this morning.

The two players were earlier fare-welled by the Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qilho who stated the support of the entire institution was behind them.

The two were grateful for this opportunity and will both feature for the Rugby Club Vannes a French rugby union club currently competing in the French league system.